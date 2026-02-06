Glover leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against George Mason after 23-point showing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-8, 7-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (20-3, 8-2 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-8, 7-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (20-3, 8-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits George Mason after Jaiden Glover scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 76-73 victory against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Patriots have gone 14-1 at home. George Mason is eighth in the A-10 in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Riley Allenspach leads the Patriots with 6.0 boards.

The Hawks are 7-3 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

George Mason averages 76.3 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 72.0 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than George Mason gives up.

The Patriots and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is averaging 16.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Patriots. Allenspach is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Glover is averaging 15.9 points for the Hawks. Derek Simpson is averaging 16.2 points, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.