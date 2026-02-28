Gladden scores 22 as Boston University beats American 68-65

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chance Gladden’s 22 points helped Boston University defeat American 68-65 in a regular-season finale on Saturday. Gladden…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chance Gladden’s 22 points helped Boston University defeat American 68-65 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Gladden went 9 of 12 from the field for the Terriers (15-16, 10-8 Patriot League). Michael McNair scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds. Ben Defty shot 6 of 11 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Julen Iturbe led the way for the Eagles (16-15, 9-9) with 17 points and two steals. Greg Jones added 13 points for American. Kade Sebastian also had 13 points.

Gladden’s layup with 1:42 left in the second half gave Boston University the lead for good at 66-65.

The Patriot League Tournament begins Tuesday at campus sites.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.