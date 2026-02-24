Gillespie’s 17, Whaley’s game-winner lead Kent State over Central Michigan, 83-81

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie scored 17 points to lead Kent State and Rob Whaley Jr. hit the game-winning…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie scored 17 points to lead Kent State and Rob Whaley Jr. hit the game-winning jump shot as time expired as the Golden Flashes took down Central Michigan 83-81 on Tuesday.

Gillespie had 11 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (21-7, 12-3 Mid-American Conference). Jahari Williamson scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 9 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Quinn Woidke shot 4 for 4 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Phat Phat Brooks finished with 20 points, seven assists and two steals for the Chippewas (9-19, 5-10). Logan McIntire added 17 points and two steals for Central Michigan. Tamario Adley finished with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Gillespie scored 11 points in the first half and Kent State went into the break trailing 42-32. Morgan Safford led Kent State with 12 points in the second half. Kent State outscored Central Michigan by 12 points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

