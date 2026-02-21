Giles, Okorafor guide Wichita State past Temple 69-57

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 27 points and Emmanuel Okorafor added a double-double to help Wichita State defeat…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 27 points and Emmanuel Okorafor added a double-double to help Wichita State defeat Temple 69-57 on Saturday night.

Giles also had five rebounds for the Shockers (18-10, 10-5 American Athletic Conference). Okorafor totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds. TJ Williams scored 12.

Aiden Tobiason finished with 18 points for the Owls (15-12, 7-7). Derrian Ford added 15 points and Gavin Griffiths added nine points and three steals.

Wichita State took the lead for good with 3:14 remaining in the first half. The score was 33-27 at halftime, with Okorafor racking up 10 points. Wichita State extended its lead to 58-40 during the second half, fueled by a 13-3 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

