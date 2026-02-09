Gibbs-Lawhorn leads UNLV against San Jose State after 29-point game

San Jose State Spartans (6-17, 1-11 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-12, 6-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Jose State Spartans (6-17, 1-11 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-12, 6-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces San Jose State after Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 29 points in UNLV’s 80-78 win against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Rebels are 7-4 on their home court. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Howard Fleming Jr. paces the Rebels with 5.9 boards.

The Spartans are 1-11 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks ninth in the MWC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaphet Moundi averaging 2.3.

UNLV averages 78.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 76.4 San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 69.6 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 78.7 UNLV allows.

The Rebels and Spartans face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fleming is averaging 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rebels. Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

Colby Garland is shooting 48.8% and averaging 18.4 points for the Spartans. Melvin Bell Jr. is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 23.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

