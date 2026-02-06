Gibbs-Lawhorn leads UNLV against Grand Canyon after 28-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-7, 8-3 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (10-12, 5-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-7, 8-3 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (10-12, 5-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays Grand Canyon after Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 28 points in UNLV’s 98-96 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Rebels have gone 6-4 in home games. UNLV is second in the MWC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Stephen averaging 2.8.

The Antelopes have gone 8-3 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

UNLV’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The Rebels and Antelopes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rebels. Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Makaih Williams is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13.1 points. Jaden Henley is averaging 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

