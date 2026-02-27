Gibb leads BYU against Colorado after 24-point showing

Colorado Buffaloes (20-9, 11-6 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (19-10, 8-9 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado Buffaloes (20-9, 11-6 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (19-10, 8-9 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU faces Colorado after Delaney Gibb scored 24 points in BYU’s 66-61 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Cougars are 11-4 on their home court. BYU ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 2.8.

The Buffaloes are 11-6 against conference opponents. Colorado is third in the Big 12 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Anaelle Dutat averaging 3.9.

BYU averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Colorado won the last meeting 76-46 on Feb. 14. Dutat scored 19 points to help lead the Buffaloes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibb is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Cougars. Olivia Hamlin is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Desiree Wooten is averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Buffaloes. Jade Masogayo is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

