Gia Cooke scores 21 for No. 19 West Virginia women in 72-40 win over Oklahoma State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Gia Cooke scored 21 points, Kierra Wheeler added 18 and 10 rebounds for No. 19 West Virginia in a 72-40 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Jordan Harrison added 12 for the Mountaineers (22-6, 12-4 Big 12). Cooke knocked down five 3-pointers and Wheeler earned her seventh double-double of the season. West Virginia shot 29 of 57 (51%) from the field as a team, compared to Oklahoma State’s 23%.

The Cowgirls (21-8, 10-6) were led by Stailee Heard, who scored 13.

The Mountaineers started the game on an 8-0 run and were leading by double-digits before the first quarter ended. An 18-2 run in the second quarter that saw the Mountaineers drain the last 12 points of the half put them ahead 49-23. West Virginia scored the first six points of the third quarter, extending the run to 24-2.

Up next

West Virginia: Visits UCF on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State: Visits Iowa State on Wednesday.

