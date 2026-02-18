Georgia Tech visits Pittsburgh after Hagans’ 33-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 6-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-19, 1-13 ACC) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 6-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-19, 1-13 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Georgia Tech after Theresa Hagans Jr. scored 33 points in Pittsburgh’s 79-78 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Panthers have gone 6-10 at home. Pittsburgh gives up 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.0 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-8 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pittsburgh averages 61.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 66.8 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech has shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Johnson is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Panthers. Hagans is averaging 15 points, four assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Talayah Walker is shooting 43.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Yellow Jackets. La’Nya Foster is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 0-10, averaging 59.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

