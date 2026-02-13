Georgia Tech visits Notre Dame following Haralson’s 23-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-14, 2-10 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-14, 2-10 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-14, 2-10 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-14, 2-10 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces Georgia Tech after Jalen Haralson scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 89-81 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Fighting Irish have gone 8-5 in home games. Notre Dame is 1-5 in one-possession games.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 2-10 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech allows 75.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Notre Dame makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haralson is averaging 15.5 points for the Fighting Irish. Cole Certa is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kowacie Reeves is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kam Craft is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 1-9, averaging 73.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 1-9, averaging 72.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.