Georgia Tech hosts Florida State following Jones’ 21-point showing

Florida State Seminoles (14-14, 7-8 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-17, 2-13 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits Georgia Tech after Lajae Jones scored 21 points in Florida State’s 83-73 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 10-7 in home games. Georgia Tech has an 8-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seminoles are 7-8 against ACC opponents. Florida State is eighth in the ACC scoring 79.7 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Georgia Tech is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Florida State allows to opponents. Florida State has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The Yellow Jackets and Seminoles match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 14.7 points. Baye Ndongo is shooting 57.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Robert McCray is averaging 15.5 points and 5.9 assists for the Seminoles. Jones is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 1-9, averaging 71.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

