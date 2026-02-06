Georgia State takes on Northern Illinois, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-14, 3-7 MAC) at Georgia State Panthers (9-15, 6-6 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-14, 3-7 MAC) at Georgia State Panthers (9-15, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State comes into the matchup against Northern Illinois after losing three straight games.

The Panthers have gone 6-3 at home. Georgia State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 12.0 assists per game led by Malachi Brown averaging 3.1.

The Huskies are 1-11 on the road. Northern Illinois is eighth in the MAC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Taj Walters averaging 5.7.

Georgia State is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 73.0 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 73.8 Georgia State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jelani Hamilton is shooting 38.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Panthers. Brown is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Makhai Valentine is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Huskies. Dylan Ducommun is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

