Georgia State hosts Davis and James Madison

James Madison Dukes (15-13, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-18, 7-8 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays Georgia State after Cliff Davis scored 22 points in James Madison’s 67-65 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Panthers have gone 7-4 at home. Georgia State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 11.9 assists per game led by Micah Tucker averaging 3.1.

The Dukes are 7-8 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison has a 5-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia State scores 70.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 74.3 James Madison allows. James Madison averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Georgia State allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. James Madison won 81-79 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Davis led James Madison with 26 points, and Jelani Hamilton led Georgia State with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamilton is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Panthers. Malachi Brown is averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games.

Bradley Douglas is averaging 12.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Dukes. Davis is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

