Georgia Southern visits Marshall after Lewis-Eutsey’s 32-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (22-6, 15-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (23-7, 13-4 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on Georgia Southern after Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 32 points in Marshall’s 82-75 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 13-2 at home. Marshall is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.1 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Eagles are 15-2 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern ranks fourth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Marshall scores 73.1 points, 9.7 more per game than the 63.4 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Marshall gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern won the last meeting 76-55 on Feb. 19. Kishyah Anderson scored 23 points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis-Eutsey is averaging 19.3 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 steals for the Thundering Herd. Meredith Maier is averaging 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

Destiny Garrett is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Eagles. Anderson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

