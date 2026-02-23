Georgetown hosts Marquette following James’ 25-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-18, 4-12 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-14, 5-11 Big East) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-18, 4-12 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-14, 5-11 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Georgetown after Nigel James Jr. scored 25 points in Marquette’s 76-70 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Hoyas have gone 9-6 in home games. Georgetown ranks seventh in the Big East with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by KJ Lewis averaging 4.0.

The Golden Eagles are 4-12 against Big East opponents. Marquette is seventh in the Big East scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Georgetown scores 74.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 77.6 Marquette allows. Marquette has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big East play. Georgetown won the last matchup 78-69 on Dec. 18. Julius Halaifonua scored 21 points points to help lead the Hoyas to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.3 points for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. Royce Parham is averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.