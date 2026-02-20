George Mason hosts George Washington after Reynolds’ 22-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-14, 6-9 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (18-8, 13-2 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-14, 6-9 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (18-8, 13-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces George Mason after Gabby Reynolds scored 22 points in George Washington’s 57-54 win over the Richmond Spiders.

The Patriots are 10-3 on their home court. George Mason averages 67.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 6-9 in A-10 play. George Washington has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

George Mason averages 67.0 points, 6.4 more per game than the 60.6 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 61.9 points per game, 1.6 more than the 60.3 George Mason gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. George Mason won the last matchup 59-46 on Jan. 11. Zahirah Walton scored 21 points points to help lead the Patriots to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walton is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reynolds is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.1 points for the Revolutionaries. Sara Lewis is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 61.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 58.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

