Gardner-Webb visits Pierce and Presbyterian

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-21, 1-8 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-13, 4-5 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on Gardner-Webb after Jonah Pierce scored 28 points in Presbyterian’s 93-84 overtime loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Blue Hose are 8-3 on their home court. Presbyterian has a 5-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-8 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Presbyterian averages 72.7 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 87.0 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 67.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 72.0 Presbyterian allows.

The Blue Hose and Runnin’ Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierce is averaging 16.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Spence Sims averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Colin Hawkins is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 63.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

