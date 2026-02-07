Gaines, Myles lead Southeastern Louisiana to 55-47 victory over Houston Christian

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Isaiah Gaines and Makhi Myles scored 12 points apiece to help Southeastern Louisiana defeat Houston Christian…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Isaiah Gaines and Makhi Myles scored 12 points apiece to help Southeastern Louisiana defeat Houston Christian 55-47 on Saturday.

Gaines also had five assists for the Lions (7-17, 4-11 Southland Conference). Myles added three steals. Jalen Forrest hit two 3-pointers and scored nine.

Mambourou Mara finished with 12 points and two blocks for the Huskies (8-16, 4-11). Demari Williams added 11 points and three steals, while D’Aundre Samuels scored nine.

