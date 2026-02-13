Gailes and the Canisius Golden Griffins visit conference foe Manhattan

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-20, 2-13 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-18, 6-9 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-20, 2-13 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-18, 6-9 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shariah Gailes and Canisius take on Brianna Davis and Manhattan on Saturday.

The Jaspers are 3-8 on their home court. Manhattan ranks sixth in the MAAC in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Agar Farres-Garcia leads the Jaspers with 7.3 boards.

The Golden Griffins have gone 2-13 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is eighth in the MAAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Gailes averaging 3.0.

Manhattan’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Manhattan gives up.

The Jaspers and Golden Griffins square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Jaspers. Colette Mulderig is averaging 14.2 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Franka Wittenberg is averaging 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Yasmine Djibril is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

