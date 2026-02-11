Furman takes road win streak into matchup with Western Carolina

Furman Paladins (14-10, 6-3 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-20, 0-9 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Furman Paladins (14-10, 6-3 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-20, 0-9 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Paladins take on Western Carolina.

The Catamounts have gone 3-8 in home games. Western Carolina is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Paladins are 6-3 in SoCon play. Furman is fifth in the SoCon giving up 61.5 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Western Carolina is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 39.2% Furman allows to opponents. Furman has shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 41.4% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

The Catamounts and Paladins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Hollifield averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc. Taj Hunter is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

Lauren Bailey averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Alyssa Ervin is shooting 41.2% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 58.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 12.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.