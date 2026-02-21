Fulwiley and No. 7 LSU host Missouri

Missouri Tigers (16-12, 4-9 SEC) at LSU Tigers (23-4, 9-4 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (16-12, 4-9 SEC) at LSU Tigers (23-4, 9-4 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 LSU hosts Missouri after MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 26 points in LSU’s 78-70 victory against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The LSU Tigers are 11-2 on their home court. LSU leads the SEC averaging 95.0 points and is shooting 51.1%.

The Missouri Tigers are 4-9 in conference games. Missouri averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when winning the turnover battle.

LSU makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Missouri averages 14.7 more points per game (73.8) than LSU allows (59.1).

The LSU Tigers and Missouri Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the LSU Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Grace Slaughter is averaging 19 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Missouri Tigers. Shannon Dowell is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LSU Tigers: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Missouri Tigers: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.