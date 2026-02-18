Fudd and Strong power No. 1 UConn to an 83-69 win over Villanova as win streak reaches 44 games

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Azzi Fudd helped lead a second-half comeback and finished with 25 points, and Sarah Strong scored…

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Azzi Fudd helped lead a second-half comeback and finished with 25 points, and Sarah Strong scored 21 despite early foul trouble as No. 1 UConn outlasted Villanova 83-69 on Wednesday night.

The Huskies (28-0, 17-0 Big East) have won 44 consecutive games since last losing 80-76 at Tennessee on Feb. 6 of last year. They ran their winning streak against conference opponents to 64 games, including regular-season and Big East Tournament contests.

UConn had its problems containing speedy Villanova sophomore guard Jasmine Bascoe, who led the Wildcats with 26 points.

Denae Carter scored 21 points for the Wildcats (21-6, 14-4), who had their six-game winning streak ended. They remain in second place in the conference. For small consolation, Villanova became the first team this season to lead UConn at halftime, 40-37.

The Huskies surged out of the locker room and scored the first seven points of the third quarter. They extended their lead to 51-44 early in the third when Strong committed back-to-back fouls and headed to the bench with four.

Nova closed within four, but UConn’s Fudd and Ashlynn Shade (13 points) helped keep the Huskies surging. Fudd hit a basket with eight seconds left in the quarter to extend UConn’s lead to 11 points.

Then Strong, back for the fourth quarter, scored nine consecutive points as UConn went up 74-55.

Early on, much went Villanova’s way. UConn trailed until there was 5:41 remaining in the first and went ahead on a Strong 3-pointer, 10-9.

Up next

UConn: Host Providence on Sunday.

Villanova: Host Marquette on Sunday.

