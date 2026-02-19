Frison’s 25 points help Chattanooga to 94-90 win over Mercer

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Frison had 25 points in Chattanooga’s 94-90 victory against Mercer on Thursday. Frison also had…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Frison had 25 points in Chattanooga’s 94-90 victory against Mercer on Thursday.

Frison also had five assists for the Mocs (11-17, 5-10 Southern Conference). Brennan Watkins scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Billy Smith shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Zaire Williams finished with 27 points and two steals for the Bears (17-11, 9-6). Baraka Okojie added 20 points for Mercer. Armani Mighty also had 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Mocs trailed by two with 5:56 remaining, but used a 10-0 run to take the lead for good. The Bears cut the deficit back to two points with 1:14 to go, but a jumper from Frison and free throws from Smith made it an eight-point game with 24 seconds to go.

