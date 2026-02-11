Fricks puts up 24 in Marshall’s 81-79 win against Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Wyatt Fricks had 24 points in Marshall’s 81-79 victory over Old Dominion on Wednesday. Fricks also…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Wyatt Fricks had 24 points in Marshall’s 81-79 victory over Old Dominion on Wednesday.

Fricks also had 13 rebounds for the Thundering Herd (16-9, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference). Jalen Speer scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 14, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc, and added 10 assists. Noah Otshudi shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

LJ Thomas led the Monarchs (8-18, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, five assists and two steals. Ketron Shaw added 16 points for Old Dominion. Caelum Swanton-Rodger finished with 15 points.

