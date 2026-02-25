Freeman and Charlotte defeat North Texas 80-79

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Major Freeman scored 16 points and Anton Bonke sealed the victory with a free throw with…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Major Freeman scored 16 points and Anton Bonke sealed the victory with a free throw with two seconds remaining as Charlotte knocked off North Texas 80-79 on Wednesday night.

Freeman shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the 49ers (15-13, 9-6 American Athletic Conference). Bonke and Ben Bradford finished with 14 points apiece.

Reece Robinson led the Mean Green (16-13, 7-9) with 23 points. David Terrell Jr. added 18 points and seven assists for North Texas. Je’Shawn Stevenson finished with 16 points.

Bonke scored 10 points in the first half for Charlotte, who led 38-36 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

