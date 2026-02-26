Franklin’s 24 lead Charleston Southern past Winthrop 86-84

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaquias Franklin scored 24 points as Charleston Southern held on to beat Winthrop 86-84 on…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaquias Franklin scored 24 points as Charleston Southern held on to beat Winthrop 86-84 on Thursday.

Franklin shot 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Buccaneers (14-16, 5-10 Big South Conference). A’lahn Sumler added 20 points while shooting 7 for 22 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds and seven assists. Jesse Hafemeister had 16 points and shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Daylen Berry finished with 21 points and two steals for the Eagles (20-10, 12-3). Kody Clouet added 18 points for Winthrop. Edward Nnamoko finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

