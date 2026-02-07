Franklin’s 21 lead North Texas past UTSA 81-58

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cole Franklin scored 21 points as North Texas beat UTSA 81-58 on Saturday. Franklin also contributed…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cole Franklin scored 21 points as North Texas beat UTSA 81-58 on Saturday.

Franklin also contributed seven rebounds for the Mean Green (13-11, 4-7 American Athletic Conference). Dylan Arnett added 14 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 3 from the line to go with 12 rebounds. Je’Shawn Stevenson had 10 points.

Jamir Simpson led the way for the Roadrunners (4-19, 0-11) with 17 points. Baboucarr Njie added 11 points and two steals. The Roadrunners extended their losing streak to 16 straight.

North Texas took the lead with 2:53 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Arnett led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to go up 34-26 at the break. North Texas pulled away with a 14-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 22 points. They outscored UTSA by 15 points in the final half, as Franklin led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

