Franklin, El Moutaouakkil lead Jacksonville State to 80-70 OT win over Delaware

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jamar Franklin scored 24 points and Mostapha El Moutaouakkil added 21 points, including seven in the overtime as Jacksonville State beat Delaware 80-70 on Thursday.

Franklin went 8 of 16 from the field (8 for 15 from 3-point range) for the Gamecocks (14-14, 9-8 Conference USA). El Moutaouakkil went 7 of 18 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line to go with 10 rebounds. Jacoby Hill had 17 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to go with six rebounds.

Justyn Fernandez finished with 30 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-19, 5-12). He hit a game-tying jumper with eight seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime at 61-all.

Christian Bliss added 19 points and five assists for Delaware. Macon Emory finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Jacksonville State was tied with Delaware at the half, 25-25, with El Moutaouakkil (eight points) its high scorer before the break. The second half featured 11 lead changes and was tied six times before Jacksonville State secured the victory. Franklin scored 12 second-half points to help seal the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

