Frager leads No. 9 Nebraska against Rutgers after 20-point outing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-14, 2-10 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-14, 2-10 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Nebraska visits Rutgers after Braden Frager scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 78-69 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-5 on their home court. Rutgers averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cornhuskers are 9-2 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game.

Rutgers scores 70.2 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 66.0 Nebraska allows. Nebraska has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The Scarlet Knights and Cornhuskers square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harun Zrno is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 6.7 points. Tariq Francis is averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games.

Berke Buyuktuncel is averaging 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.