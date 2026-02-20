Fordham visits Rhode Island following Edwards’ 24-point performance

Fordham Rams (10-16, 2-13 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (23-3, 14-1 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fordham Rams (10-16, 2-13 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (23-3, 14-1 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Rhode Island after Lakresha Edwards scored 24 points in Fordham’s 80-67 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rhode Island Rams are 12-1 in home games. Rhode Island leads the A-10 with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Vital averaging 4.5.

The Fordham Rams are 2-13 in A-10 play. Fordham allows 63.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Rhode Island makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Fordham has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Fordham averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Rhode Island allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Rhode Island won 61-47 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Vanessa Harris led Rhode Island with 13 points, and Alexis Black led Fordham with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Gray is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Rhode Island Rams. Ines Debroise is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ugne Sirtautaite is shooting 50.4% and averaging 7.5 points for the Fordham Rams. Edwards is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 9-1, averaging 68.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 2-8, averaging 52.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.