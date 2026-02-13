Fordham visits Cochran and Rhode Island

Fordham Rams (13-12, 4-8 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-10, 5-6 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fordham Rams (13-12, 4-8 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-10, 5-6 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts Fordham after Tyler Cochran scored 24 points in Rhode Island’s 75-70 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rhode Island Rams have gone 8-4 in home games. Rhode Island has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fordham Rams are 4-8 against A-10 opponents. Fordham averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Rhode Island’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 70.8 points per game, 2.4 more than the 68.4 Rhode Island gives up to opponents.

The Rhode Island Rams and Fordham Rams face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cochran is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Rhode Island Rams. Jahmere Tripp is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dejour Reaves is averaging 17.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Fordham Rams. Rikus Schulte is averaging 8.9 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

