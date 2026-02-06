Fordham takes on La Salle on 5-game skid

Fordham Rams (9-14, 1-11 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-11, 5-7 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

Fordham Rams (9-14, 1-11 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-11, 5-7 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham is looking to break its five-game losing streak with a victory over La Salle.

The Explorers are 5-6 on their home court. La Salle is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Rams are 1-11 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

La Salle’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Fordham allows. Fordham averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than La Salle gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Explorers. Aryss Macktoon is averaging 15.9 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alexis Black is shooting 37.9% and averaging 17.9 points for the Rams. Lakresha Edwards is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Rams: 1-9, averaging 53.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

