Florida International visits Western Kentucky after Stephenson’s 34-point showing

Florida International Panthers (11-11, 4-7 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-11, 5-7 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces Western Kentucky after Corey Stephenson scored 34 points in Florida International’s 88-84 overtime win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Hilltoppers are 8-4 in home games. Western Kentucky has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 4-7 in CUSA play. Florida International ranks fourth in the CUSA shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Western Kentucky scores 77.2 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 78.7 Florida International gives up. Florida International has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

The Hilltoppers and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armelo Boone is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Ryan Myers is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Stephenson is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. Zawdie Jackson is shooting 41.3% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

