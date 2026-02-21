Florida Atlantic visits Terrell and North Texas

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-12, 7-7 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (15-12, 6-8 AAC) Denton, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-12, 7-7 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (15-12, 6-8 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Florida Atlantic after David Terrell Jr. scored 21 points in North Texas’ 77-71 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Mean Green are 10-4 in home games. North Texas is the best team in the AAC in team defense, giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Owls are 7-7 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic is third in the AAC scoring 80.3 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

North Texas is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 13.7 more points per game (80.3) than North Texas allows (66.6).

The Mean Green and Owls square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Je’Shawn Stevenson is shooting 37.6% and averaging 17.0 points for the Mean Green. Terrell is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Devin Vanterpool is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Owls. Isaiah Elohim is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

