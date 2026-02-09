Florida Atlantic faces Wichita State after Rodgers’ 25-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-13, 4-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (5-19, 2-9 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-13, 4-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (5-19, 2-9 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays Wichita State after Erin Rodgers scored 25 points in Florida Atlantic’s 68-63 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Shockers are 4-10 in home games. Wichita State is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

The Owls have gone 4-7 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic gives up 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

Wichita State is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Wichita State allows.

The Shockers and Owls face off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding is averaging 12.4 points for the Shockers. Abby Cater is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Vivian Onugha is scoring 9.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Owls. Grace Carstensen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.