Florida A&M hosts Prairie View A&M following Williams’ 22-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-14, 4-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (8-13, 5-5 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-14, 4-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (8-13, 5-5 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays Florida A&M after Lance Williams scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 82-76 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Rattlers have gone 5-3 in home games. Florida A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Jaquan Sanders averaging 3.1.

The Panthers are 4-6 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida A&M’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of Florida A&M have averaged.

The Rattlers and Panthers meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanders is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Rattlers. Tyler Shirley is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tai’Reon Joseph is shooting 41.8% and averaging 20.4 points for the Panthers. Dontae Horne is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.