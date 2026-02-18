Florida A&M hosts Davis and Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (15-11, 8-5 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (10-14, 7-6 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (15-11, 8-5 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (10-14, 7-6 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits Florida A&M after Koron Davis scored 20 points in Alabama A&M’s 82-70 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Rattlers have gone 6-3 in home games. Florida A&M is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-5 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

Florida A&M is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Florida A&M allows.

The Rattlers and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Sanders is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Rattlers. Jordan Chatman is averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

Kintavious Dozier is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bulldogs. Sami Pissis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.