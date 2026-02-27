Flagg leads Maine against Binghamton after 22-point outing

Maine Black Bears (8-21, 6-8 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (7-23, 3-12 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (8-21, 6-8 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (7-23, 3-12 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Binghamton after Ace Flagg scored 22 points in Maine’s 70-59 win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Bearcats are 6-8 in home games. Binghamton averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Black Bears are 6-8 against America East opponents. Maine is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Binghamton averages 67.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 68.6 Maine gives up. Maine averages 62.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 75.1 Binghamton allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Maine won the last matchup 79-63 on Jan. 24. Logan Carey scored 19 points to help lead the Black Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 14.1 points and 6.4 assists for the Bearcats. Jackson Benigni is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

TJ Biel is averaging 12 points for the Black Bears. Carey is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 20.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

