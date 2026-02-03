Finister and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns visit conference foe James Madison

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-16, 5-6 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-12, 4-7 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-16, 5-6 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-12, 4-7 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dorian Finister and Louisiana take on Justin McBride and James Madison in Sun Belt action Wednesday.

The Dukes are 7-2 on their home court. James Madison is seventh in the Sun Belt with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Eli Wilborn averaging 1.6.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 5-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

James Madison scores 74.4 points, 5.5 more per game than the 68.9 Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than James Madison gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Dukes. Cliff Davis is averaging 15.0 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Finister is averaging 14.1 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. De’Vion Lavergne is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 25.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

