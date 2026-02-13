FGCU visits Stetson after McMillan’s 33-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-12, 8-5 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (14-9, 8-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-12, 8-5 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (14-9, 8-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays FGCU after Mary McMillan scored 33 points in Stetson’s 76-70 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Hatters are 5-3 on their home court. Stetson scores 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 8-5 in ASUN play. FGCU averages 62.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Stetson averages 69.8 points, 10.3 more per game than the 59.5 FGCU allows. FGCU averages 62.8 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 65.7 Stetson gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is averaging 16.9 points for the Hatters. McMillan is averaging 14.8 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Sinai Douglas is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Anasia Staton is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 61.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

