FGCU hosts North Florida following Konieczny’s 20-point showing

North Florida Ospreys (6-19, 4-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-15, 4-8 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts North Florida after J.R. Konieczny scored 20 points in FGCU’s 81-65 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Eagles are 7-6 on their home court. FGCU is fifth in the ASUN with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Konieczny averaging 4.7.

The Ospreys are 4-8 against conference opponents. North Florida is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

FGCU averages 78.4 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 90.7 North Florida gives up. North Florida has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Konieczny is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kamrin Oriol is averaging 20.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 85.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

