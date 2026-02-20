FGCU hosts Central Arkansas after Hunter’s 30-point performance

Central Arkansas Bears (18-10, 13-2 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-15, 7-8 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Central Arkansas Bears (18-10, 13-2 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-15, 7-8 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on FGCU after Camren Hunter scored 30 points in Central Arkansas’ 88-76 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles are 10-6 in home games. FGCU has an 8-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bears have gone 13-2 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas ranks eighth in the ASUN shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

FGCU scores 79.1 points, 5.3 more per game than the 73.8 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 80.3 points per game, 2.1 more than the 78.2 FGCU allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in ASUN play. Central Arkansas won the last meeting 85-83 on Jan. 1. Ty Robinson scored 27 points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.R. Konieczny is averaging 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robinson is averaging 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bears. Hunter is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bears: 10-0, averaging 86.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

