Fandre leads Lehigh against Bucknell after 22-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-11, 11-4 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (10-17, 6-10 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Bucknell after Lily Fandre scored 22 points in Lehigh’s 76-61 win against the Boston University Terriers.

The Bison are 6-6 in home games. Bucknell ranks ninth in the Patriot with 11.4 assists per game led by Tuana Coskun averaging 2.2.

The Mountain Hawks are 11-4 against conference opponents. Lehigh scores 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Bucknell’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 9.3 more points per game (66.7) than Bucknell gives up (57.4).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Lehigh won the last matchup 74-43 on Jan. 3. Leia Edwards scored 22 points to help lead the Mountain Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Kunzwiler is averaging 4.1 points for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fandre is averaging 16.4 points for the Mountain Hawks. Whitney Lind is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 52.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 25.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.