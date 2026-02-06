Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Van Schaik and Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst Lakers (8-14, 8-3 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-4, 11-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercyhurst Lakers (8-14, 8-3 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-4, 11-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Jenna Van Schaik scored 23 points in Mercyhurst’s 79-59 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Knights are 10-1 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is second in the NEC scoring 67.2 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Lakers have gone 8-3 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when winning the turnover battle.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 67.2 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 76.6 Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The Knights and Lakers square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists for the Knights. Kailee McDonald is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sofia Wilson is averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. Cici Hernandez is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 68.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.7 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 24.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.