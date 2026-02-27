Fairfield plays Sacred Heart, aims for 25th win this season

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-16, 10-9 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (24-4, 18-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-16, 10-9 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (24-4, 18-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield will look for its 25th victory this season when the Stags host the Sacred Heart.

The Stags have gone 11-1 in home games. Fairfield ranks second in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 56.8 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Pioneers are 10-9 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart gives up 61.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

Fairfield averages 77.3 points, 15.4 more per game than the 61.9 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 57.6 points per game, 0.8 more than the 56.8 Fairfield gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Fairfield won the last meeting 60-43 on Jan. 31. Jillian Huerter scored 18 points points to help lead the Stags to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Amelia Wood is averaging 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Pioneers. Nalyce Dudley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

