Evansville visits Murray State following Runner’s 36-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (7-21, 5-12 MVC) at Murray State Racers (25-3, 16-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (7-21, 5-12 MVC) at Murray State Racers (25-3, 16-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays Murray State after Camryn Runner scored 36 points in Evansville’s 87-85 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Racers are 13-0 on their home court. Murray State is seventh in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.6 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Purple Aces are 5-12 against MVC opponents. Evansville gives up 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.8 points per game.

Murray State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Evansville allows. Evansville’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in MVC play. Murray State won the last matchup 90-80 on Dec. 30. Halli Poock scored 29 points points to help lead the Racers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poock is scoring 21.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Racers. Haven Ford is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Runner is averaging 18 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Purple Aces. Georgia Cox is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 9-1, averaging 86.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.