Evans scores 21 points and keys Oregon’s 59-second, 7-0 run to stun USC 71-70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kwame Evans Jr. scored 21 points and Oregon’s 7-0 run in the last 59 seconds helped the Ducks steal a 71-70 win over USC on Saturday.

Nate Bittle scored 14 points to go with 11 rebounds and four steals. His two foul shots with 10 seconds left were Oregon’s go-ahead points. Takai Simpkins scored 12 and Drew Carter 11 for the Ducks (10-17, 3-13 Big Ten).

Chad Baker-Mazara scored 21 points before fouling out, Ezra Ausar scored 15 points to go with 11 rebounds before fouling out, and Alijah Arenas had 13 for the Trojans (18-9, 7-9 Big Ten).

With Baker-Mazara and Ausar on the bench, Arenas attempted to split defenders before Oregon’s Dezdrick Lindsay swiped the ball and threw it into the front court as time expired.

Jacob Cofie made 1 of 2 foul shots to give USC a 70-64 lead with 1:10 left. Evans responded with a layup and drew Ausar’s fifth foul to reduce Oregon’s deficit to four.

Evans missed the foul shot, and in a scramble for the ball, Oregon’s Carter threw it out to Evans who buried a 3 to make it 70-69. Arenas missed his shot attempt and Kam Woods missed the follow-up tip-in before Bittle collected the rebound.

Out of a timeout, Bittle caught a lob pass in the lane before getting fouled by Baker-Mazara — his fifth — and made the game’s final points.

Oregon has won its last four road games at USC.

Up Next

Oregon: Hosts 24th-ranked Wisconsin on Wednesday.

USC: Will make the 30-minute cross-town jaunt to Westwood to face UCLA on Tuesday.

