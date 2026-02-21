Etchison scores 36 as Idaho State knocks off Montana State 91-76

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Gus Etchison scored 36 points as Idaho State beat Montana State 91-76 on Saturday. Etchison also…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Gus Etchison scored 36 points as Idaho State beat Montana State 91-76 on Saturday.

Etchison also had eight assists for the Bengals (12-17, 5-11 Big Sky Conference). Lachlan Brewer scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds. Connor Hollenbeck shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Patrick McMahon led the Bobcats (15-13, 9-6) in scoring, finishing with 35 points and two steals. Montana State also got 17 points and two steals from Christian King. Jed Miller finished with eight points and three steals.

