Enis leads South Florida against Memphis after 27-point game

Memphis Tigers (12-13, 7-5 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (18-8, 10-3 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts Memphis after Wes Enis scored 27 points in South Florida’s 83-81 overtime victory against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Bulls have gone 10-2 at home. South Florida is second in the AAC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 6.0.

The Tigers are 7-5 in conference games. Memphis is sixth in the AAC allowing 73.8 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

South Florida scores 88.8 points, 15.0 more per game than the 73.8 Memphis allows. Memphis has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The Bulls and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 16 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Enis is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dug McDaniel averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Sincere Parker is shooting 48.5% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.