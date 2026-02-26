Elon visits Hofstra following Carter’s 23-point game

Elon Phoenix (13-13, 8-6 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (6-19, 4-10 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Elon Phoenix (13-13, 8-6 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (6-19, 4-10 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Elon after Micaela Carter scored 23 points in Hofstra’s 75-43 victory against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Pride are 3-8 in home games. Hofstra is 3-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Phoenix are 8-6 in conference matchups. Elon has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hofstra’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Elon gives up. Elon averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Hofstra gives up.

The Pride and Phoenix face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Von Essen is shooting 25.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 5.3 points. Chloe Sterling is shooting 34.2% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Maraja Pass is averaging three points and 3.3 assists for the Phoenix. Laila Anderson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 3-7, averaging 55.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

